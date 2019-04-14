Thomas H. Kelly



Shepherdsville - died on Friday, April 12, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on August 3, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Frank and Dorothy Kelly. Tom graduated from Elder High School in Cincinnati in 1958 and spent the next 58 years in the printing industry with three different companies: Crest-Craft; Gateway Press; and retired after 33 years from Publisher's Printing. Tom served as Quality Control Manager and Training Manager ultimately spending 24 years in Community and Governmental Relations representing Publishers and Bullitt County.



Tom gave his time to many organizations, serving on numerous boards and in leadership positions for the organizations including: Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce; Bullitt County Tourist and Convention Commission; Court Appointed Special Advocates ("CASA") of Bullitt County; Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; Bluegrass State Skills Corporation; St. Catharine College; Governor's Task Force for Skills; Junior Achievement; Kentucky Work Ready Communities; Bullitt County Foundation for Excellence in Public Education; Kentuckiana Work Board; and most recently was the Chair of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Protection District.



Tom was known for his positive attitude, excellent work ethic, wonderful Irish Catholic dry wit, terrible puns, and his love of baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds. He taught, guided, and raised the bar for all of us. He made everyone around him believe that they were better than they thought they were. He always said, "you play the hand you're dealt" and he did just that.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Jones Kelly; and children: Karen M. Curry of Charleston, SC; Diane E. Lea (T.J.) of Columbia, MD; Timothy E. Kelly of Indianapolis, IN; Thomas R. Kelly (Lori) of Louisville; and Susan Kessinger of Louisville and step-children Melissa A. Gindling (Ron); Amy M. McKinley (Brian); and Joseph D. Jones, all of Cincinnati. He is survived also by his 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and siblings Lois Mueller, James Kelly, John Kelly, Michael Kelly, Kathleen Kelly, Patrick Kelly, and Renie O'Conner, all of Cincinnati.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Maraman Billings Funeral Home, 605 South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 17 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 330 Samuels Loop, Coxs Creek, KY 40013.



Services will also be held at St. Aloysius in the Ohio Catholic Church in Sayler Park and internment of his ashes will occur at St. Joseph's New Cemetery in Delhi during the last week of April.



Memorial contributions may be made to CASA or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary