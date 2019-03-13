|
|
Thomas Jennings Diener
Louisville - Thomas Jennings Diener was born to Ruben and Orene Kauffman Diener in Middlebury, Indiana on July 6, 1933. He died at his home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 10, 2019. His body was bequeathed to University of Louisville Medical School.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Smith Diener. Survivors include daughters Julia Miller (David) of North Carolina, Kristin Diener (Martin) of New Mexico, Laura Pearce (Kevin) of North Carolina, and grandsons Jordan (Jessie) and Colin of North Carolina. He is also survived by a sister, DeVere Fulmer, niece Wendy See, great nephews Bradley and Parker of Arkansas and his in-laws Marian Yoder of California, John Smith (Joann) of Indiana, Eleanor Smith of Georgia, and Stan Smith (Rita) of Florida/Colorado. He is also survived by special family members Yan and Shan Chen and daughters Mia and Alex of Illinois and namesake Thomas Diener of Arthur, Illinois.
Services will be held at 2pm Friday, March 15 at Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane, Louisville KY 40207. Cave Hill Cemetery has a memorial stone marker for Tom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Goshen College Development Office, Goshen College, 1700 South Main Street, Goshen IN 46526 or The Rotary Foundation Peace Scholar Fund, 14280 Collections Center Dr, Chicago IL 60693.
Thomas Jennings Diener grew up on a farm near Goshen, Indiana and attended Jefferson Township School, where he graduated in 1951. The first of his family to attend college, Tom enrolled in Goshen College where he graduated in 1955. While working full time to pay for his college education, Tom found time to be active in sports, music, debate, student government, and editor of the college paper.
After graduation, Tom enlisted in the army and served in Korea and Okinawa for two years.
In August of 1957 he married Carolyn Smith of Eureka, Illinois, who he had met at Goshen College. They lived in Bloomington, Indiana, where Tom earned a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1958. He began work as Assistant Dean of Students at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he was "Dean Diener". Daughter Julia was born in 1958 and Kristin in 1960.
The family moved to White Plains, New York in 1962. Tom began working on his PhD at Teachers College of Columbia University in New York City, where he was a Kellogg Fellow in the field of Higher Education Administration. Daughter Laura was born in 1963. While pursuing his degree, Tom was Assistant Director of Admissions for Columbia University Law School, and for 2 years was Assistant to the President of Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn.
In 1967, Tom accepted a position on the faculty of University of Georgia in Athens in Higher Education Administration. In 1970, Tom became Executive Director of The Institute for Higher Education Research and Service at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Active in professional organizations as well as the Tuscaloosa and Northport communities, Tom served as President of Tuscaloosans for International Understanding, was a founding member of The Kentuck Arts Festival, and President of Northport Chamber of Commerce. He was an elder at both University and Covenant Presbyterian Churches and was a Youth Advisor at both. He sang in The Tuscaloosa Community Chorus. The family served as hosts to many international students. Tom joined the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club and led a Group Study Exchange trip to Argentina.
In 1985 Tom accepted the position of Executive Director of Kentuckiana Metroversity, a consortium of seven area educational institutions. In Louisville, Tom was an elder and deacon at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church. He was active in international activities, serving two terms as President of Louisville International Cultural Center, on the Board of The Crane House, and as host to many international visitors. He taught in China through The Crane House's program one summer. A gifted musician, Tom sang with the Bach Society for many years and was a member of their Board. Active as a Rotarian, Tom first joined the Downtown Club and then transferred to the East Louisville Club, which he served as President. He was District Governor for Rotary District 6710 and was active on many committees at the local and district levels. He attended numerous International Conferences and participated in a Rotary Polio Immunization in India. A member of Friendship Force, Tom also served as President of that group, hosting visitors, and participated in international travel.
Tom served as an adjunct faculty member and supervised student teachers for Indiana University Southeast. He greatly enjoyed his family, his home and pool, his yard, history, geography, politics, travel, music, keeping up with friends, and being involved in the community. When traveling, he visited many college and university campuses, and often said he always felt at home on a campus.
Tom's family is grateful to the healthcare providers at the VA and Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019