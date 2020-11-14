1/1
Thomas Jerome Watson Iii
1948 - 2020
Thomas Jerome Watson III

Louisville - 72, of Louisville, KY passed away on November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Georgia Watson, children Sarah Kochert (Jody) and Rebecca Watson. Brothers and sisters Larry Watson (Theresa), Rick Watson (Marsha), Karen Watson (Doug), Camille Norris (Steve), Margaret Sheeley (Ronnie), Alan Watson (Trish), and Virgie Davis (Mike), Granddaughters Inara Kochert and Nalani Kochert, close friend and caretaker Shanie Bissig (Greg), sister-in-law Tonya Cook (Tim), brother-in-law JR Robinson, as well as a plethora of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Stacey Valentine.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville or your favorite children's literacy charity.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service for family will be help Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. Both will be at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217.





Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
NOV
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Sonny tutored my son Justin when he was in middle school. His knowledge, his teaching methods and his heart made it possible for Justin to enter the advanced program, get a scholarship to IU and today is a top IT person for Zoom Video in LA. Justin and I will never forget how Sonny made a major difference in Justin’s life. He will never be forgotten
Jerry Steinberg
Friend
