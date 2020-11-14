Thomas Jerome Watson IIILouisville - 72, of Louisville, KY passed away on November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.He is survived by his wife Georgia Watson, children Sarah Kochert (Jody) and Rebecca Watson. Brothers and sisters Larry Watson (Theresa), Rick Watson (Marsha), Karen Watson (Doug), Camille Norris (Steve), Margaret Sheeley (Ronnie), Alan Watson (Trish), and Virgie Davis (Mike), Granddaughters Inara Kochert and Nalani Kochert, close friend and caretaker Shanie Bissig (Greg), sister-in-law Tonya Cook (Tim), brother-in-law JR Robinson, as well as a plethora of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Stacey Valentine.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville or your favorite children's literacy charity.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service for family will be help Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. Both will be at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217.