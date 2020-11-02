Thomas Joseph Merimee, Jr.
Louisville - Thomas Joseph Merimee, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.
Born in Louisville on March 8, 1950, Tom was a son of the late Dr. Thomas J. Merimee, Sr. and Martha Barksdale Merimee. He was a retired real estate appraiser for Deeley, Merimee and Sleadd. Tom was also a former teacher and coach at Bishop David and Holy Cross High Schools. While at Bishop David and Holy Cross, he taught social studies and coached baseball. He left a huge impact on many of his students and players over the years. During his time in Baltimore, Maryland, Tom also taught social studies and coached basketball and lacrosse for the Baltimore City School System.
His three grandchildren were very important to him. He lived and breathed everything "grands". He never missed their games and was up-to-date on all that they did, staying very involved. He cherished the time with them. On each of the three grandchildren's 12th birthday, he made sure they experienced New York City and the theatre. Tom also was an extra grandpa to his grandchildrens' friends as well.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie Newton and her three children, Mackenzie, Ethan and Maggie Newton; two brothers, Tim Merimee of Columbus, OH and Bill Merimee (Tanis) of Strongsville, OH; many nieces and nephews and his former spouse, Nancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 6th at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. Sixth Street, followed by burial in St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Home of the Innocents. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
