Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middletown Christian Church
500 N. Watterson Trail
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Middletown Christian Church
500 N. Watterson Trail
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schifano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph "Tom" Schifano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Schifano Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Joseph Schifano

Louisville - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Schifano, 63, of Louisville, passed away on October 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Norton Hospital after a long courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Funeral Services for Tom will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Middletown Christian Church, 500 N. Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243. Private Burial. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com for full obituary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now