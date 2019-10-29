|
Thomas "Tom" Joseph Schifano
Louisville - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Schifano, 63, of Louisville, passed away on October 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Norton Hospital after a long courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Funeral Services for Tom will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Middletown Christian Church, 500 N. Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243. Private Burial. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church.
