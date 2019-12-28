|
Dr. Thomas Kendall Binkley
Louisville - Dr. Thomas Kendall Binkley was born in 1944 at Ft. Benning, Georgia and died in Louisville, Kentucky on December 25, 2019 at the age of 74.
Dr. Binkley graduated from Lafayette High "School in Lexington, Ky. In 1963 and he attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia through 1964. Tom earned his Bachelors of Science at the University of Kentucky and his D.M.D. from the University of Kentucky School of Dentistry in 1972. He earned his certificate in Prosthodontics at the University of Illinois in 1975. Dr. Binkley was a Professor of Prosthodontics at the University of Maryland until 1980 when he joined the faculty at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry where he was a renowned Professor of Dentistry, specializing in Prosthodontics until he retired in 2009.
Dr. Binkley was a life long classic car enthusiast, collector and restorer. He was active in local collectors' organizations including the Louisville Chapter of Mercedes Benz, the Jaguar Club of America, the International Classic Thunderbird Club, and the Sportscar Club of America.
Dr. Thomas Kendall Binkley is survived by his sister Dr. Betsy Binkley Henry and husband Lewis E. Henry, their children Tyler Campbell Leigh Ellen Henry Baird and husband David, Lewis Earl Henry ll and wife Tyree, Kendall Lyon Henry and wife Lucinda, grandchildren: Betsy and Diane Henry and Wesley and Philip Baird.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 from 3:00- 7:00 pm at the Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Burial will be private at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Dr. Thomas Kendall Binkley's name.
Blessings to Tom's family and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019