Thomas L. Burnett Jr.
Thomas L. Burnett Jr

Louisville - 74, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Thomas was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the U. S. Census Bureau in 2012.

Survived by his daughter, Michele Pleasant (Colin); Grandson, Jaden Pleasant; Lady friend, Ernestine (Sis) Brown; Former Wife, Gloria Jean Bibb; Bonus Son, Lamont (Tony) Jackson; Aunt, Laura E. Cunningham, seven siblings.

He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Monday July 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by G. C. Williams Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Burial
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
