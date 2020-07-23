Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas L. Burnett Jr



Louisville - 74, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Thomas was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the U. S. Census Bureau in 2012.



Survived by his daughter, Michele Pleasant (Colin); Grandson, Jaden Pleasant; Lady friend, Ernestine (Sis) Brown; Former Wife, Gloria Jean Bibb; Bonus Son, Lamont (Tony) Jackson; Aunt, Laura E. Cunningham, seven siblings.



He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Monday July 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by G. C. Williams Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store