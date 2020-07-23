Thomas L. Burnett Jr
Louisville - 74, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Thomas was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the U. S. Census Bureau in 2012.
Survived by his daughter, Michele Pleasant (Colin); Grandson, Jaden Pleasant; Lady friend, Ernestine (Sis) Brown; Former Wife, Gloria Jean Bibb; Bonus Son, Lamont (Tony) Jackson; Aunt, Laura E. Cunningham, seven siblings.
He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Monday July 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by G. C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.