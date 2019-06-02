Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hikes Point Christian Church
2601 Hikes Ln.
Louisville, KY
Thomas L. Miller

Thomas L. Miller Obituary
Thomas L. Miller

Louisville - Thomas L. Miller, 84, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey Sieving Miller and his daughter, Lauren Carroll. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Stacy (Wayne) and Catherine Miller. Tom also leaves two grandchildren, Emily Rounsaville and Samuel Kim; and four great grandchildren, Elijah Kim and Pepper, Penny and Potter Rounsaville. He enjoyed his bonus grandsons, Chad and Phillip Stacy along with their families.

At his request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Ln. Louisville, KY 40218 on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
