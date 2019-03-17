Services
Hindman Funeral Services
619 Hindman Bypass
Hindman, KY 41822
(606) 785-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hindman Funeral Services
619 Hindman Bypass
Hindman, KY 41822
Thomas L. Pridemore

Thomas L. Pridemore Obituary
Thomas L Pridemore

Louisville - Thomas L Pridemore 75, of Louisville Ky, entered into eternal life on March 14th, at Audubon Hospital.

"Tommy" was a graduate of Carr Creek High School, and a Vietnam Veteran. Tom worked at GE Appliance Park in Louisville for 35 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Tommy is survived by his wife Helen(Stone) of 50 years, his sister Betty Francis(Donnie) his sons Dean(Jennifer), Tracy, Alan(Lisa) his grandchildren Brooke Weber(Bubba), Bradley Pridemore, Joshua Cope, Jacob Martin, and Lara Beth Hodges, and his five grand-dogs.

Tommy is preceded by his father Lemuel Pridemore, mother Birdie Pridemore, and Linda Pridemore.

Visitation at Hindman Funeral Home in Hindman Ky, from 2 to 8 on Sunday March 17th. Funeral Monday March 18th at 1:00pm. (606)785-3133

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
