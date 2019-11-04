|
Thomas L. Ulrich
Floyds Knobs - Thomas L. Ulrich, 84, of Floyds Knobs, passed away November 3, 2019 at Diversicare of Providence. He was born on April 30, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Virginia Ulrich. Tom was a Mason and an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. He was an entrepreneur with the most recent being Skyline Lakes and Kentucky Colonel Gas/Car Wash. He served as a volunteer Floyd County Deputy Sherriff. Tom enjoyed two way radio club, quick draw gun clubs, golf, bowling, tennis, square dancing and was very competitive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Joan T. Ulrich.
He is survived by companion, Peggy Sayre; five children, Paul D. (Donna) Ulrich, Cynthia J. (Kenneth) Price, Mickel A. (Christi) Ulrich, Daniel A. (Caryl) Ulrich and Cheryl (Michael) Ulrich-Barnett; grandchildren, Ryan Ulrich, Christine Trimmer, Sheree Price, Michael Price, Kevin Price, Jonathan Ulrich, Cassie Ulrich, Jeremiah Ulrich, Sterling Ulrich, Melody McLaughlin, Lydia Ulrich, Dylan Barnett and Matthew Barnett; and five great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11 2019 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church Chapel, 3033 Martin Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street.
