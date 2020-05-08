Thomas L. Warren, Jr.



Trinidad, CO - Thomas L. Warren, Jr. (Tom), 66, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on April 23, 2020, at his home in Trinidad, CO. He was born on May 23, 1953, in Ownensboro, KY, but spent all of his younger life in Louisville. He attended Seneca High School, West Point Academy, and graduated with his BS & MS from University of Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.



Most of Tom Warren's professional career was spent creating and managing the Directorate of Environmental Compliance and Management at Fort Carson, CO. Tom's land management legacy was the development of a program to sustainably manage Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site in southeastern Colorado, one of the Army's best training sites. He served as Deputy Garrison Commander at Fort Carson near the end of his Army civilian career. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2011.



Tom, a certified wildlife biologist, environmentalist, and conservationist, was the CEO of The Tatanka Group, LLC. In 2013, Tom spearheaded the nation's first private Safe Harbor introduction of the black-footed ferret on a private ranch, helping that species' recovery.



He was a front-line warrior fighting extreme wildfires as well as those who would illegally endanger wildlife. He was a tireless volunteer conservationist holding top positions in many professional and non-government organizations including: longest serving Board member of the National Wildlife Federation (Chair of the Board, only volunteer CEO, Chair of NWF Endowment, Chair of NWF Action Fund); Vice President, Oklahoma Wildlife Federation; President of Colorado Wildlife Federation and Colorado Chapter of The Wildlife Society; and active in others, including The Wildlife Society, Ducks Unlimited, and Disabled American Veterans.



His awards include Army Conservationist of the Year, Secretary of Defense Conservationist of the Year, Colorado Governor's Conservationist Achievement Award, and many others from state conservation organizations.



Tom is survived by his parents Thomas "Lee" and Joan Warren; his children and grandchildren, Ben Warren (Savannah, Hunter, Carli, Logan), Jessica Warren (Anthony, Myron, Avery) and Josh Warren (wife Belinda and Evan, Owen); his siblings, Necia Flechler (Jim), Melinda Miller, Angie King (Dan), Bill Warren (Jenny), Joel Warren (Laurie), and Ken Warren (Helen). Tom also left behind numerous friends including Mary Barber and his faithful canine, Sam. Tom was preceded in death by his younger brother Jim Warren and his wife Robyn and his brother-in-law Bobby Miller.



Due to the corona virus, memorial services will be held at a later date. In 1983 Tom helped found the National Military Fish and Wildlife Association. Donations in his memory (checks only please), in lieu of flowers, may be sent to National Military Fish and Wildlife Association, c/o Russ Lawrence, 7290 Weiner St., Bldg. 383, Hill AFB, Utah 84056.









