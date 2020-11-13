Thomas L. WilsonSt. Petersburg, FL - Thomas L. Wilson, 94; passed away peacefully Friday, October 30th, 2020 at his home in St. Petersburg, FL following complications from a fall.Son of the late Addison and Perlene Wilson, he leaves behind his beloved wife, Patsy Wilson. He'll also join his sister Addalene and brother Douglas in heaven.Born and raised in Louisville, KY, Tom was a Kosair Shriner from the Shawnee Lodge as well as a member of the boat club and the Legion of Honor.In his early years at the age of 20, he enlisted in the Army in May of 1946, out of Japan. He was a cook turned paratrooper in WWII and awarded the WWII Victory Medal as well as the Army Occupation Medal of Japan.A prayer service will be held on November 20th 2020 at Beach Memorial Chapel in St. Pete Beach @11:30AM. 301 Corey Ave, St. Pete Beach, FL.A funeral service will also be held December 8th 2020 at Arch L. Heady - Resthaven Memorial in Louisville, KY from 11am - 2pm, where he will be interred in a family plot. 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY.