Thomas Lee Lindley Obituary
Thomas Lee Lindley

Mount Washington - 62, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lindley and his wife, Pamela Lindley. He was a retired employee of WIT Transmission and a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his mother, Leah Allen (Raymond); a daughter, Cortney Smith (Brad); two step daughters, Amanda Allen (Bill) and Melanie Johnson; one brother, Jimmy Lindley (Paula); two sisters, Rebecca Craig and Lisa Brown; two step brothers, Gene Raymond Allen and Dean Allen; along with five grandchildren, Alexander, Anderson, and Zachary Smith, Lane Gillenwater, and Jordan Wildt. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
