Thomas Lee Smith
Louisville - Thomas Lee Smith, 68, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Tom was a graduate of Trinity High School ('70) and WKU. A mechanical contractor by trade, Tom worked at the family business, James E. Smith Mechanical, and later for Lusk Mechanical.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sherry; his children, Jacqueline Dawson (Greg), and Michael; and two grandchildren Audrey and Rocco Dawson, who he adored. He is also survived by his mother, Mildred Smith; brother, Bob (Maria); sisters, Melanie Lilly (Joe) and Valerie Smith.

Tom is preceded in death by his father, James E. Smith Jr. and brother, James E. Smith III.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Hosparus of Kentucky or Trinity High School.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
