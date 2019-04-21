|
|
Thomas Lynn "Tommy" Jones, Sr.
Louisville, KY - 44, passed away on April 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rosco Denny and nephew, Justin Eichenberger.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Chelsey Jones; sons, Thomas Jones, Jr and Camren Jones; grandchildren, Addison Jones, Amelia Jones and Zayden Krank; mother, Rocki Williams; brothers, Denny Jones and Chris Jacks; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 11am-8pm with a celebration of Tommy's life beginning at 7pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019