Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Thomas Lynn "Tommy" Jones Sr. Obituary
Thomas Lynn "Tommy" Jones, Sr.

Louisville, KY - 44, passed away on April 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rosco Denny and nephew, Justin Eichenberger.

Tommy is survived by his daughter, Chelsey Jones; sons, Thomas Jones, Jr and Camren Jones; grandchildren, Addison Jones, Amelia Jones and Zayden Krank; mother, Rocki Williams; brothers, Denny Jones and Chris Jacks; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 11am-8pm with a celebration of Tommy's life beginning at 7pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
