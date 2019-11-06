|
Thomas M. Burks
BURKS, THOMAS M., 80, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Jewish Hospital South.
He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Parish and was retired from the Ford Truck Plant.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas W., Michael B., and Daniel P. Burks, sisters, Billie, Martha & Ruth, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
His funeral service with be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon till 8 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to or the
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019