Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Thomas Burks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Burks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Burks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Burks Obituary
Thomas M. Burks

BURKS, THOMAS M., 80, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Jewish Hospital South.

He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Parish and was retired from the Ford Truck Plant.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas W., Michael B., and Daniel P. Burks, sisters, Billie, Martha & Ruth, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

His funeral service with be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon till 8 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to or the
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -