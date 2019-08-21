Services
Thomas M. "Rabbit" Richie


1936 - 2019
Thomas M. "Rabbit" Richie Obituary
Thomas M. "Rabbit" Richie

Louisville - Thomas Matthew "Rabbit" Richie, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

He was born on January 29, 1936 in Bardstown, Kentucky to Robert and Catherine Richie. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Marian Louise, his parents, and several brothers and sisters.

Thomas is survived by his Daughters: Joy M. (Earl) Richie, Mary L. (Charles) Richie-Willis, Victoria L. Richie, and Theresa A. Richie, Sons, Tony L. (Paula) Richie, and David W. Richie, Sisters: Mattie Guthrie, Shirley D. McKinney, Shirley J. Richie, Josephine Chill, Geraldine Steptoe, and Marylee Knox, Brothers, Johnny Richie, and James Richie, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A gathering for Thomas's family and friends will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Chapel Park Baptist Church, (2600 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216) with a celebration of his life to follow at 1:00 pm.

The family requests that contributions in Thomas's memory be made to Chapel Park Baptist Church.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
