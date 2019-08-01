|
|
Thomas McCauley
Raywick - Mr. Thomas McCauley, age 79, of Raywick, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on July 30, 2019. Mr. McCauley was born on October 9, 1939 in Raywick to the late John and Melvina (Galloway) McCauley. Mr. McCauley was the owner and operator of McCauley Concrete Contractor and a paratrooper in United States Army. Tom will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He spent the last 37 years overcoming physical obstacles stemming from an auto accident. His strong will and fighting spirit served him well. He is preceded in death by his parents and 14 siblings.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Darlene McKinney, Tim McCauley (Dianna) and Lori Brumback (Jim); 7 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) on Friday, August 2, 2019. Friends may pay their respects from 4 pm until 8 pm at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019