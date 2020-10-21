1/1
Thomas "T-Mac" McDonald
Thomas "T-Mac" McDonald

Louisville - passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie McDonald Manns (Eddie), five grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, his special friend, Julia Brady, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23rd from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at GC Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY. 40203; and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday October 24th at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3315 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216. The funeral will begin at 11:00 AM immediately following visitation. The visitations are open to the public, however due to COVID-19 the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
