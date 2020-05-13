Thomas MedleyGoshen - Thomas Joseph Medley entered eternity to join his Lord and Savior on May 10th, 2020.He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 10th, 1940 and cherished his childhood memories, graduating from Flaget High School and Bellarmine College. "T.J." was somewhat of a legend at the Ohio Valley Dragstrip and had the trophies to prove it. Serving as Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, he was an aircraft carrier pilot on the USS ESSEX during the Vietnam Era. He traveled the world, then continued to fly for the US Naval Reserves as Commander of the P-2 Orion aircraft in Millington,Tennessee.Tom loved and lauded his family, friends, and community. Throughout the years, he owned, operated, then sold several successful businesses in Louisville before moving his family to Goshen, Kentucky where he was a member of the American Society of Appraisers, Bellarmine College and Flaget High School Alumni Associations, an avid gardener, and enthusiastic collector of exotic cars.A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne (Jokilehto) Medley, and daughter Michelle Raleigh (Stephen Raleigh). He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Medley and Thomas E. Medley.A Celebration of Life service will be planned upon a later date. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com