Thomas Medley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Medley

Goshen - Thomas Joseph Medley entered eternity to join his Lord and Savior on May 10th, 2020.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 10th, 1940 and cherished his childhood memories, graduating from Flaget High School and Bellarmine College. "T.J." was somewhat of a legend at the Ohio Valley Dragstrip and had the trophies to prove it. Serving as Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, he was an aircraft carrier pilot on the USS ESSEX during the Vietnam Era. He traveled the world, then continued to fly for the US Naval Reserves as Commander of the P-2 Orion aircraft in Millington,Tennessee.

Tom loved and lauded his family, friends, and community. Throughout the years, he owned, operated, then sold several successful businesses in Louisville before moving his family to Goshen, Kentucky where he was a member of the American Society of Appraisers, Bellarmine College and Flaget High School Alumni Associations, an avid gardener, and enthusiastic collector of exotic cars.

A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne (Jokilehto) Medley, and daughter Michelle Raleigh (Stephen Raleigh). He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Medley and Thomas E. Medley.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned upon a later date. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved