Thomas Michael Costello, Sr.
LOUISVILLE - 89, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired claims adjuster with Preferred Risk Insurance and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edna (Pfeiffer) and James Costello, Sr.; wife, Marian (Dean) Costello and siblings, Joan, Patricia, Betty, Jim, Bob and Bill.
He is survived by his six children, Debbie Hayden (Pat), Sandy Mueller (Mark), Thomas Costello Jr. (Teresa), Cathy Wilkerson (David), Kimberly Nalley (Alan Maier), and Kevin Costello (Liz); grandchildren, Sean (Jamie), Stephanie, Michael (Megan), Jennifer, Kelly (Christopher), Christopher (Christina), Cory, Emily, Alison and Jenna and six great-grandchildren.
His funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive with entombment in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019