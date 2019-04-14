Services
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Louisville - 74, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Tom was dedicated to his family. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1962 and worked for Coca-Cola for 40 years. He volunteered at the Franciscan Kitchen. Tom was predeceased by his parents Theodore and Eleanor Miller and his seven siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Mary Jane Kinser Miller; his three daughters Kimberly Bailey (Terrence), Shannon Gordon (Bruce), and Melissa Sullivan (Sean); his seven grandchildren Abigail Lewis (David Fouts), Eric Lewis, Julia Gordon, Patrick, Ryan, Nate, and Evan Sullivan; and his in-laws from the Kinser and Miller clans. Visitation will be at Pearson Funeral Home Sunday, April 14 from 1 PM to 7 PM. A brief prayer service will follow. The funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Monday, April 15 at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Franciscan Kitchen. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
