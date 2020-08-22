1/1
Thomas Morgan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Morgan

Crestwood - 77, passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020. Born 2/22/1943, Tom had been an Oldham County resident since 1975. A graduate of Waggener High School, Lindsey Wilson Collège and Western Ky University, Tom devoted most of his 27 year Career in education to Louisville Eastern High School. An assistant principal known to all affectionately as "Mr. Morgan", Tom touched all who knew him. Nowhere was he happier than being outside on the lake, in his boat, or hiking on a trail. A prolific bass fisherman, he lived a life as large as some of the fishing tales he told. He has been an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church since 1975. His greatest source of pride, upon which he continuously bragged, was his family. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, the late Elmer and Lucille Morgan of Louisville. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Branstetter Morgan; Sons Matt (Kelli) and Jason (Emilee); Brother Pat (Linda) and Sister Judy McGarvey (John); Grand-daughters Lili, Maia, Madison and Camryn; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces; and many great and treasured friends. He enriched the lives of all who knew him, and though his walk here with us has ended, we find comfort knowing he is held in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 10 AM- 2PM at Stoess Funeral home in Crestwood with Funeral service to begin at 2PM. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and Parkinson's Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved