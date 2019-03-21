Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Louisville, KY
Thomas "Leo" Morsey
Thomas "Leo" Morsey

Louisville - Thomas "Leo" Morsey, 92, Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in World War II and participated in the "Battle of the Bulge." He retired from General Electric as a yards and grounds worker and was a member of Jeffersontown Baptist Church.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. Morsey, Sr. and Katherine Fleck Morsey. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Morsey, and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends who loved him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2 PM to 7 PM at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY. The Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, will be on Friday, March 22 at 10:30 AM.

Memorial contributions may be given to Jeffersontown Baptist Church. Online condolences to be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
