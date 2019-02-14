Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel
4932 Cane Run Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel
4932 Cane Run Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hartlage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas N. "Tom" Hartlage

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Thomas N. "Tom" Hartlage Obituary
Thomas N. "Tom" Hartlage

Louisville - 89, passed away peacefully February 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, member of the Pleasure Valley Lions Club and a self employed Contractor for most of his life. He led a youthful vibrant life and after retiring from his excavating business continued his love of the earth with his garden and dogs.

Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Mae O'Neal in 1980 and his second wife of 35 years Nayola Hartlage, 2 sisters and 2 brothers also have passed.

He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (David) Eggers and Dayna Marie (Chris) Summe; brothers, Paul, Hank, Raymond and Doug Hartlage, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

His celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4932 Cane Run Road. Visitation will be held the same day at 12 Noon.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Center for homeless men or KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.