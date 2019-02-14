|
Thomas N. "Tom" Hartlage
Louisville - 89, passed away peacefully February 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, member of the Pleasure Valley Lions Club and a self employed Contractor for most of his life. He led a youthful vibrant life and after retiring from his excavating business continued his love of the earth with his garden and dogs.
Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Mae O'Neal in 1980 and his second wife of 35 years Nayola Hartlage, 2 sisters and 2 brothers also have passed.
He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (David) Eggers and Dayna Marie (Chris) Summe; brothers, Paul, Hank, Raymond and Doug Hartlage, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4932 Cane Run Road. Visitation will be held the same day at 12 Noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Center for homeless men or KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019