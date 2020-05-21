Thomas "Tom" Nichols BeanLouisville - Thomas "Tom" Nichols Bean, Sr., 78, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Tom was born in Maysville, Kentucky and grew up on a farm in Mason County, Kentucky.He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Walter Bean and Mae Moneyhon Bean Hamm; sister, Mona Bean; and stepson, Norbert T. Hanke.Tom was a member of the Crossroads Christian Church of St. Matthews, where he served as a deacon. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in Mason, Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky State College (now University). He was a retired CPA and worked for Touche Ross & Co. and then Dairymen Inc. in Finance.Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley Norheimer Bean and his children, Valerie Meyer (Richard), Nick (Melissa), and Kate McCauley (George) all of Louisville and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Charles (Pat) of Ft. Myers, Florida; sister, Anne Chihade (Tawfig) of Atlanta, Georgia; three stepsons, Jeff Koch (Debbie), Scott Koch (Amy), and Eric Hanke (Dawn); and seven step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.Tom was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a past member of the Buechel Optimist Club and several accounting and professional organizations. He was a director and coach for Buechel Little League for many years.Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a burial to follow at a later date in Cave Hill Cemetery.Contributions may be made to his church or the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.The family would like to offer a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health for their loving care.