Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Orlovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Orlovsky Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Orlovsky Jr. Obituary
Thomas Orlovsky, Jr.

Jeffersontown - Thomas Orlovsky, Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was a member of Parkland Baptist Church and The Gideons International.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy J. Orlovsky; children, Joy Dumas, Kirk Orlovsky, Keith Orlovsky (Beth), Sherry Kemper (Bill), and Laurel Akers; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Orlovsky (Donna).

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffrsontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -