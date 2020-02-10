|
Thomas Orlovsky, Jr.
Jeffersontown - Thomas Orlovsky, Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was a member of Parkland Baptist Church and The Gideons International.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy J. Orlovsky; children, Joy Dumas, Kirk Orlovsky, Keith Orlovsky (Beth), Sherry Kemper (Bill), and Laurel Akers; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Orlovsky (Donna).
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffrsontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until time of service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020