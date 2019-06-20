Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy
Thomas Patrick Carroll Obituary
Thomas Patrick Carroll

Louisville - Thomas Patrick Carroll (Pop) passed away at age 84 on June 17, 2019. Pop lived his life in a manner that provided a great example to many, he was simply one of the best.

He worked at Tube Turns for 40 plus years, he was proud of his Irish lineage, enjoyed his UK Wildcats, a good round of golf and a cold beer with friends, but what was most evident to all was the love he had for his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn, his daughter Donna and brother Donnie. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Pat (Vikki), Kathy Lickteig (Charlie), Michael(Lisa) and Missy Pulliam (Rodney); son in law, Jeff Sherrard; his grandchildren Nikki, Sean, Colin, Timmy, Conor, Alex, Katie, Megan, Jillian, Logan, Michael and Kelsey, and his 10 greatgrandchildren.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Legacy at English Station, f/k/a Thrive, for the care and compassion shown to their father during his stay.

A mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday June 22, 2019 at St Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow at St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm Friday and 9-10 Saturday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019
