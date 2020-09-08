Thomas Patrick Nicoulin



Thomas Patrick Nicoulin, 90, husband to the late Elizabeth Nicoulin, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday September 7, 2020.



He was born to the late Leonard L. and Mary Catherine (Rush) Nicoulin on July 14, 1930. He is also preceded in death by a son, Robert Nicoulin.



Tom was an auto body mechanic and a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish.



He is survived by his children Donald Nicoulin, Kenneth Nicoulin, Deborah Gahafer (Charles), Carolyn Burd (Keith), Patricia Mattingly (David), Martha Tierney (Steve), Mary Corbett (Chris), Raymond Nicoulin (Mary Ann) along with 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Peggy Stivers, and sister-in-law, Pat Vogt.



Due to COVID restrictions mask are required during visitation and service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store