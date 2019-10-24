Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Thomas "Tom" Perkins

Thomas "Tom" Perkins Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Perkins

Fairdale - 73, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ethel Perkins; son, Thomas E. Perkins; grandson, Jacob Perkins; brothers, Jackie & Donnie Perkins.

Tom worked for G.E. for over 30 years. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Coral Ridge Separate Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Marsha Perkins; daughter, Pamela Perkins-Herd (Stewart); grandchildren, Lori Wyne, Nicholas Perkins, Shayla Perkins & Lydia Perkins.

Visitation Sunday, October, 27, 2019 from 1-8pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Funeral Monday, October 28, 2019 11am in the Fairdale-McDaniel Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
