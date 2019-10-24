|
Thomas "Tom" Perkins
Fairdale - 73, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ethel Perkins; son, Thomas E. Perkins; grandson, Jacob Perkins; brothers, Jackie & Donnie Perkins.
Tom worked for G.E. for over 30 years. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Coral Ridge Separate Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Marsha Perkins; daughter, Pamela Perkins-Herd (Stewart); grandchildren, Lori Wyne, Nicholas Perkins, Shayla Perkins & Lydia Perkins.
Visitation Sunday, October, 27, 2019 from 1-8pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Funeral Monday, October 28, 2019 11am in the Fairdale-McDaniel Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019