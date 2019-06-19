Services
Thomas Philpott

Thomas Philpott Obituary
Thomas Philpott

Louisville - age 71, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Tom was a loving, caring person that would go out of his way to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Mohler (Jason); sisters, Janice MacGeorge (Rick), and Diane Smith; brother, Johnny Smith. granddaughters, Casey Smith, and Jessie Mohler; friend and companions, Larry and Brandi Davis and Family; and the Derby City Pizza family.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later time on Tom's facebook page.

The family ask for prayers and to consider contributing to or joining the National Marrow Donor Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
