Thomas R. Brumley
Thomas R Brumley

LEXINGTON - 81, of Lexington, KY died peacefully at home on 6-16-20. He was born near Taylorsville, Ky and was the youngest of 9 children. He is survived by his loving wife Helen Howard Hughes and a daughter Jessica Brumley (Melissa). Sisters Nadine Galusha and Sue Furgason (Lewis), brothers Roy Brumley Jr., Virgil Jenkins,Tom Jenkins (Dixie) and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by a daughter Kara Brumley, his parents Roy Brumley and Evelyn Jenkins (Irvin), sisters Thelma Schular (Louis), Jean McCartney (Jack), Ester Davenport (James) and Peggy Jenkins, a brother George Brumley (Ruth Ann).

He graduated from Campbellsville College and went on to have a successful career in Banking. He worked part-time at Taylor County Bank while attending college then went on to become a Bank Examiner, he was Executive Vice President and President of American Bank in New Albany IN. He also served as Chairman, President and CEO of First State Bank in Greenville KY, he was President and CEO of Owensboro National Bank and President and CEO of Area Bancshares Corporation until his retirement.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
