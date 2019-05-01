Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Thomas Mahoney
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Thomas R. Mahoney Sr.


Thomas R. Mahoney Sr. Obituary
Thomas R. Mahoney Sr.

New Albany - Thomas R. Mahoney, Sr., 83, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. The son of the late David and Marie W. (DuVall) Mahoney, Thomas was born August 17, 1935 in Curdsville, Kentucky. He operated the old Evans Furniture, then was general manager for several years at Furniture Liquidators, and owned and operated Bybee & Allen Furniture Store in Cave City, Kentucky with his wife until their retirement in 2006. He was a U.S. Army veteran, former 40 year member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and current member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Albany. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, Churchill Downs, good ole barbecue chicken - and the libations that go along with it.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty A. (Roberts) Mahoney; children, Tom R. Mahoney, Jr. (Stephanie), Rick Mahoney, Lisa Howard, and Laurie D. Pry (Steve); sisters, Linda Stravakis (John) and Jenny Youngs; grandchildren, Nathan (Shawne), Sarah (Jake), Megan (Jabin), Jacob, Jenny (Daniel), Jared (Brianna), Ellen (Alan), Kelly (Nick), Allyson, and Spencer; 8 great grandchildren; longtime friends, Nick and Kate Hancock; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2 pm ~ 8 pm Thursday May 2nd, and after 9 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany IN. His Funeral Mass will be 11 am Friday May 3rd, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, New Albany.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019
