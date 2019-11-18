|
|
Thomas R. McCullum
Louisville - Thomas R. McCullum "Dick", 83, of Louisville, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of St. Lawrence Seniors Club and Mary Queen of Peace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Sharon W. McCullum; sons, Scott and Donald (Stephanie) McCullum; daughter, Cheryl (Neil) Smalley; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
His funeral mass will be 11 a.m., Thursday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy., with burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Wednesday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019