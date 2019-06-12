Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Randolph White Iii

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Thomas Randolph White Iii In Memoriam
Thomas Randolph "Randy" White III

It has been three years since you left us and the pain is still so raw. We think about you daily and wish you were still with us. You are in our prayers day and night. We pray to a merciful GOD full of grace that knew your heart that he would take you to that place you wanted to go so that you could spend eternity looking and learning all the things you wanted to know! You knew how to love and care but often could not express it because of the turmoil that you faced daily. We are so sorry for the lack of understanding of others, and the rejection. We wish we could have been with you when you died alone, but we will see you again when it is our turn.

Mom, Dad, Lisa, and Family
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.