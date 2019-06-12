|
|
Thomas Randolph "Randy" White III
It has been three years since you left us and the pain is still so raw. We think about you daily and wish you were still with us. You are in our prayers day and night. We pray to a merciful GOD full of grace that knew your heart that he would take you to that place you wanted to go so that you could spend eternity looking and learning all the things you wanted to know! You knew how to love and care but often could not express it because of the turmoil that you faced daily. We are so sorry for the lack of understanding of others, and the rejection. We wish we could have been with you when you died alone, but we will see you again when it is our turn.
Mom, Dad, Lisa, and Family
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019