Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Thomas Ray Shultz

Thomas Ray Shultz Obituary
Thomas Ray Shultz

Louisville - Thomas Ray Shultz, 83, of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Thomas was a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church and a U. S National Guard. He had retired from L & N Railroad after 25 years of service; Western Southern Life Insurance and Local 541.

Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Frances (Richardson) Shultz; parents, Thomas & Vesper Shultz and a great grandchild Declan Ray.

Survivors include his four children, Cathy Highley, David Shultz (LaDonna), Daryl Shultz & Todd Shultz (Kelli); a sister, Marion Scott(Bill); a brother, Merl Shultz(Ruthie); 13 grandchildren, Christa (Daniel), Aaron, Corey (Carolyn), Ian (Crysta), Hannah, Jason (Lindsay), Jenny (Drew), Brandon (Susanne), Ashlea (Matt), Lauren (Steven), Lauren, Amanda (Patrick) and Trevor; 18 great grandchildren, Jacob, Alexia, Alyssa, Kailyn, Kyleigh, Amelia, Lilyth, Lorelai, Paul, Cooper, Ryleigh, Samuel, Tripp, Kingslee ,Brayden, Camden, Jillian and Malachi.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Beth Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00PM Monday and after 9:00AM Tuesday.

Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
