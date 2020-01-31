|
Thomas Robert Payne
LaGrange - Thomas Robert Payne 73, of LaGrange, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and retired from Bell South. Tom was an Air Force Veteran.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jewell Thomas and Mary Rose Payne; sister Bette Bowman.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Carol Good Payne; daughter, D Whitney Hopkins (Anthony), grandchildren, Addison, Hunter, Brooklynn and Charlee; siblings, Eddie Payne (Glenda), Timmy Payne (Susan), Claudette Carpenter (Bob) and Barbara Kelly.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers donations to his grandchildren's education fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020