1/1
Thomas S. Howard
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas S. Howard

Louisville - Thomas Sylvester Howard, 80, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born on July 7, 1940 in Keystone, West Virginia, to the late Alfonzo Howard and Ida Lee Howard, Thomas was a strong and independent man known to friends and family as Tommy. He moved from WV to Yonkers New York after HS, where he lived before and after enlisting in the US Army at 20. He was stationed in Germany, returned to NY, but ultimately settled in Louisville Kentucky to be around family including brothers Aaron Howard and Nathaniel Howard; John Cummins and sisters, Janetta Carter, Ardelia Weathers, and Valerie Perry.

Thomas was known as a free spirited hippie in the 1960s turned information processing specialist for Metro Louisville where he served for twenty years, councilman for West Buechel where he served for eight and Deacon of Buechel Park Baptist Church.

Tommy was loved and respected for his intelligence, his eloquence in words and manor, his generosity and his smile. He loved connecting with people and gave of his time to family, friends and parishioners with great enthusiasm.

Left to cherish his memory are among others, are his sisters and brother John, his children, Stephen Howard and Tamara Gardellis and two dozen nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Thomas, who will be laid to rest at Memorial Louisville Gardens West, will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved