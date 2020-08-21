Thomas S. HowardLouisville - Thomas Sylvester Howard, 80, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.Born on July 7, 1940 in Keystone, West Virginia, to the late Alfonzo Howard and Ida Lee Howard, Thomas was a strong and independent man known to friends and family as Tommy. He moved from WV to Yonkers New York after HS, where he lived before and after enlisting in the US Army at 20. He was stationed in Germany, returned to NY, but ultimately settled in Louisville Kentucky to be around family including brothers Aaron Howard and Nathaniel Howard; John Cummins and sisters, Janetta Carter, Ardelia Weathers, and Valerie Perry.Thomas was known as a free spirited hippie in the 1960s turned information processing specialist for Metro Louisville where he served for twenty years, councilman for West Buechel where he served for eight and Deacon of Buechel Park Baptist Church.Tommy was loved and respected for his intelligence, his eloquence in words and manor, his generosity and his smile. He loved connecting with people and gave of his time to family, friends and parishioners with great enthusiasm.Left to cherish his memory are among others, are his sisters and brother John, his children, Stephen Howard and Tamara Gardellis and two dozen nieces and nephews.Memorial services for Thomas, who will be laid to rest at Memorial Louisville Gardens West, will be private.