Thomas Samuel Ratterman
Louisville - Thomas Samuel Ratterman, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday August 26, 2019 with his wife and sons by his side. He was born on June 21, 1952 in Louisville to Carl B. Sr. and Rose Mudd Ratterman.
Tom graduated from St. Xavier High School and Xavier University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Finance. He was a licensed funeral director and co-owner of Ratterman Brothers Funeral Homes, located in St. Matthews and East Louisville, for 29 years. Tom was also a long-time member of the Lion's Club of Louisville, having started and chaired their yearly fundraising golf tournament which continues today.
Above all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially cherished the memories from family trips to places including the Michigan peninsula, San Francisco, and the yearly trip to Litchfield Beach. He enjoyed playing basketball with his sons and would never miss one of their games. His classic "Dad Jokes" were always provided at the most opportune times and never failed to entertain them. He also loved playing golf, especially his yearly golf trip with his best college friends.
He also played a vital role in the startup of Shady Rays, which is run by his sons Chris and Dan. In early stages of the company, he packed every order in his living room and took great pride in doing so.
Tom had a soft, caring heart and his family describes his love as being constant and unwavering. He was always there to support his family and instill a positive attitude. His role as a husband, father, and Grand-Dad was the most important part of his life. He and Jane were blessed with many years of marriage, starting with her picking out his picture in the St. Xavier yearbook at the age of fifteen. Their love was strong and will endure forever.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother George. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Jane Berg Ratterman; two sons, Chris (Maria) and Dan Ratterman; his grandson Benjamin Thomas Ratterman, and new grand baby due in February; siblings, Sally (John Turner) Connolly, Carl B. Ratterman, Jr., and Bill Ratterman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his extended family and close friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" (3711 Lexington Road).
In keeping with Tom's wishes, memorial contributions may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513 or by visiting www.v.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019