Thomas Scott Self
Scott County Coroner's Office in Indiana is searching for any family for Thomas Scott Self, born June 7, 1964. Mr. Self passed away May 1, 2020 in Austin, Indiana.
If anyone has any information please contact the Scott County Coroner's Office at 812-794-3236.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 9, 2020.