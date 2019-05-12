|
Rev. Thomas Swasko
Louisville - Rev. Thomas D. Swasko, 73, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was retired pastor and member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Swasko; and brother, Albert Swasko, Jr.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth C. Swasko, Andrew Hoke and Greg Higgins (Anita); granddaughter, Kylie Rogers; brother, Andrew Swasko (Ann); and nieces, Katherine O'Brien (Jim) and Lorie Swasko.
Memorial service is 2pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 5903 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to his church or KODA.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019