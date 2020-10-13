1/1
Thomas "Shorty" Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Shorty" Thornton

Louisville - 76, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Thornton; children, Benetta Russell, Tonya Neal, Shonna Winburn (Michael), Terrance Thornton, Roy Smith; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles, Robert, Kenny, Nancy, Karen, Donna, JoAnn, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., funeral to follow at 1pm, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral
01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved