Thomas "Shorty" Thornton
Louisville - 76, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Thornton; children, Benetta Russell, Tonya Neal, Shonna Winburn (Michael), Terrance Thornton, Roy Smith; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles, Robert, Kenny, Nancy, Karen, Donna, JoAnn, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., funeral to follow at 1pm, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.