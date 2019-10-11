Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Furlong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. "Tommy" Furlong Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. "Tommy" Furlong Jr. Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" W. Furlong, Jr.

Louisville -

Thomas "Tommy" W. Furlong, Jr., 59 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.

He retired from the Kroger Company. Tommy was into old Hot Rod, especially vintage Mustang Cars. He also enjoyed watching James Bond Movies and Wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Furlong, Sr.

He is survived by his loving daughter, April Rhinehart (Matt), his loving mother, Naomi Furlong, his sisters, Janice Carroll (Roy) and Melissa Hall (Steven) and many nieces and nephews.

His Memorial Visitation will be Monday, October 14th, 2019 from 2-5 pm with his Memorial Service to follow at 5 pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now