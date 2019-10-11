|
Thomas "Tommy" W. Furlong, Jr.
Louisville -
Thomas "Tommy" W. Furlong, Jr., 59 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.
He retired from the Kroger Company. Tommy was into old Hot Rod, especially vintage Mustang Cars. He also enjoyed watching James Bond Movies and Wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Furlong, Sr.
He is survived by his loving daughter, April Rhinehart (Matt), his loving mother, Naomi Furlong, his sisters, Janice Carroll (Roy) and Melissa Hall (Steven) and many nieces and nephews.
His Memorial Visitation will be Monday, October 14th, 2019 from 2-5 pm with his Memorial Service to follow at 5 pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019