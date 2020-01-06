|
Thomas Wayne Cox
Thomas Wayne Cox passed away Sunday at age 70. He was known by all as a fun, easy going guy, a good friend and a consummate golfer.
During the Vietnam War, "Tom" served in the U.S. Air Force as a military policeman. He was the Director of Finance at the Housing Authority of Louisville before retiring after 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Edward Cox (1966), and his parents Frank and Deloras.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly, who tirelessly took care of him as Alzheimer's slowly took him from us, son Eddie, daughter Melissa Sanderfer (Bill), son David (Stacy), six grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother Frank and sister Letha Hazelwood.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 2pm-8pm at Bosse Funeral Home at the corner of Barret and Ellison Avenue. Service will be Thursday at 10am with burial to follow at Resthaven. Reception afterward at 1405 Hawkshead Lane near his beloved Oxmoor Golf Course.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020