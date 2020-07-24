Thresa Jean Temple
Clarksville - Thresa Jean Temple, 85, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. She was a clerk at the United States Census Bureau. Thresa was a member of Church of Christ. She was a native of Boxville, KY.
She is survived by her son Brian Temple (Laura) of New Albany, IN.; grandchildren Chrystal, Amber, Michael, Bailey, Shacy, Allison and Brent; brother Jerry Whitledge (Barbara) of Morganfield, KY.; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Thresa was preceded in death by her son Ronald Temple; parents Ila Whitledge and Helen Whitledge.
Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com