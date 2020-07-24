1/
Thresa Jean Temple
Thresa Jean Temple

Clarksville - Thresa Jean Temple, 85, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. She was a clerk at the United States Census Bureau. Thresa was a member of Church of Christ. She was a native of Boxville, KY.

She is survived by her son Brian Temple (Laura) of New Albany, IN.; grandchildren Chrystal, Amber, Michael, Bailey, Shacy, Allison and Brent; brother Jerry Whitledge (Barbara) of Morganfield, KY.; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Thresa was preceded in death by her son Ronald Temple; parents Ila Whitledge and Helen Whitledge.

Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
120 West Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
