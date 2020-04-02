|
Thuc Dang Nguyen
Louisville - Thuc Dang Nguyen, 84 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2020.
He was a very good man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. He was loved and respected by so many friends and he respected and loved them also. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. When he was young he had the spirit of freedom. He went to college to get a career to fight for freedom. After he graduated from college, he worked high up in the government. After the Vietnam war he was a prisoner of war for over 16 years. When he got out, the US Government sponsored him and his family here in America. Him and his family is very appreciative of the oppurtunity to come to the USA to start a new life and the freedom they always wanted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thinh Nguyen and Nho Tran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chinh Thi Pham, his children, Quynh Chi Nguyen, Amy Nguyen, Lee Nguyen (David), Tim Nguyen, Tammy Nguyen, Nancy Nguyen (Ron) and Thai Nguyen (Phuong), his grandchildren, Xuan Hoa, Nhat Nam, Jimmy, Catherine, Olivia and Hannah.
There will be no services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020