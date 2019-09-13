Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
church
10600 Watterson Trail
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
church
10600 Watterson Trail
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
church
10600 Watterson Trail
View Map
Rev. Dr. Thurmond Coleman Sr.

Rev. Dr. Thurmond Coleman Sr. Obituary
Rev. Dr. Thurmond Coleman, Sr.

Louisville - 92, passed away September 8, 2019. He was Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, having actively served there for 45 years. Pastor Coleman received many honors for leadership in the Urban League, NAACP, KY Commission on Human Rights, Central District Baptist Association, other religious and civic organizations. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane, his son, Thurmond Jr., and Cora, his wife for 72 years. He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter, Thelma; sons Charles (Pam) and Don (Denise), daughter-in-law, Linda; sister, Blanche Bowen, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Dr. Coleman will lie in state at the church, 10600 Watterson Trail, on Monday, September 16, from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. and Interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts for Simmons College of Kentucky, 1000 S. 4th Street, Louisville KY, 40203. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
