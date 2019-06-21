Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
10600 Waterson Trail
Jeffersontown, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
10600 Waterson Trail
Jeffersontown, KY
Rev. Thurmond L. "T" Coleman Jr.


Louisville - 70, passed away on June 17, 2019. He was an Associate Minister at Jeffersontown Christian Church and a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife Linda D. Coleman; children, Tonya Coleman, Thurmond Coleman, III, and Charles Coleman (Anna Marie); parents, Rev. Thurmond and Cora Coleman, Sr.; siblings, Thelma Coleman, Charles Coleman (Pamela), and Don Coleman (Denise); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at First Baptist Church Jeffersontown, 10600 Watterson Trail. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington, KY. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
