Tierra Nicole Kavanaugh Wayne



Louisville - 45, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.



She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church and CEO of TKT & Associates, Inc.



She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Wayne; daughter, Tristan Nicole Turner; stepdaughter, Faryn Wayne; parents, Chester Kavanaugh and Sheila Kavanaugh; brother, Chester Kavanaugh II, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Funeral and burial will be private.



Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.













