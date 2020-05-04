Tierra Nicole Kavanaugh Wayne
Louisville - 45, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church and CEO of TKT & Associates, Inc.
She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Wayne; daughter, Tristan Nicole Turner; stepdaughter, Faryn Wayne; parents, Chester Kavanaugh and Sheila Kavanaugh; brother, Chester Kavanaugh II, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Louisville - 45, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church and CEO of TKT & Associates, Inc.
She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Wayne; daughter, Tristan Nicole Turner; stepdaughter, Faryn Wayne; parents, Chester Kavanaugh and Sheila Kavanaugh; brother, Chester Kavanaugh II, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.