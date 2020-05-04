Tierra Nicole Kavanaugh Wayne
Tierra Nicole Kavanaugh Wayne

Louisville - 45, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church and CEO of TKT & Associates, Inc.

She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Wayne; daughter, Tristan Nicole Turner; stepdaughter, Faryn Wayne; parents, Chester Kavanaugh and Sheila Kavanaugh; brother, Chester Kavanaugh II, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral and burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Burial
