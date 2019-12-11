Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Hwy
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Hwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tilford Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tilford Henry Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tilford Henry Bell Obituary
Tilford Henry Bell

Louisville - 89, passed away on December 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved companion Dorothy Winburn; children, Derrick Beeler, Valerie Washington, Janice Rucker, Renee McDuffie, and Charles Hammond, Jr.; sisters, Jewell Torrence and Jean Hines; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Hill Street Baptist Church, 2203 Dixie Hwy. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tilford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now