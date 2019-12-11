|
Tilford Henry Bell
Louisville - 89, passed away on December 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved companion Dorothy Winburn; children, Derrick Beeler, Valerie Washington, Janice Rucker, Renee McDuffie, and Charles Hammond, Jr.; sisters, Jewell Torrence and Jean Hines; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Hill Street Baptist Church, 2203 Dixie Hwy. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019